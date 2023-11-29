Win Stuff
New details regarding Laurel murder suspect wanted since September

New details have been learned regarding a Laurel murder suspect, who was wanted in connection to a shooting incident from September.
By Keaundria Milloy
Updated: 7 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - New details have been learned regarding a Laurel murder suspect, who was wanted in connection to a shooting incident from September.

Douglas Haynes, 36, was arrested on Friday and charged with murder and felony possession of a firearm.

Suspect wanted in Laurel murder investigation arrested Friday

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said Haynes was arrested in Moselle where he was recognized by a Jones County deputy.

Haynes had an initial appearance on Sunday where his bond was set at $500,000.

He was wanted in connection to the shooting of 32-year-old Jeremy Jones at South Park Village Apartments in September.

“He subsequently had a revocation hearing yesterday here in Laurel Municipal Court where they revoked a bond he was already out on which, I believe, was some sort of grand larceny, so now, he stands held in the Jones County jail,” said Cox.

The case will now head to a grand jury for a potential indictment.

