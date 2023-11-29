Win Stuff
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody

Meridian Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday morning.

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday morning.

He was reported to be wearing a yellow MDOC jumpsuit. A drone is being used to help in the search, which included the area of 7th Street and 35th Avenue.

Ryan Young was serving time for burglary and theft.

Two inmates initially escaped but one has since been recaptured. Police said they were being moved for a court appearance.

Ryan Young
Ryan Young(WTOK)



