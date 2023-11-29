Lumberton man arrested, charged with enticing a minor

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lumberton man is in custody after he was charged with enticing a minor.

On Monday, the Lumberton Police Department arrested 18-year-old Claburn Hayes at a residence inside city limits.

According to the police department, officers made the arrest after discovering Hayes allegedly asked a minor to send explicit pictures through text.

Additional details are limited as the department says the investigation is still ongoing.

Hayes made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday. There is no word yet on a bond amount.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

