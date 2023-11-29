Win Stuff
Jones College holds ‘Day of Giving’

Giving back to the college benefits students through scholarships, hardship assistance, and classroom modifications.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College hosted its fourth “Day of Giving” event on Tuesday.

Giving back to the college benefits students through scholarships, hardship assistance, and classroom modifications.

Day of Giving for last year pulled in $108,325.66 for students.

This year, the Jones College Foundation awarded 582 scholarships, which equals $505,000.

“These gifts leave a lasting legacy for them and provide opportunities and pathways for students to continue their educational journey,” said Sabrina Young, vice president of external funding.

Chanel Evans is a current student who opened a $1,000 scholarship in her late brother’s name called the Rashad Evans Memorial Scholarship.

Evans said her brother is why she decided to continue her education, and she is honored to help someone in a nontraditional setting do the same.

“Know that your donation is so much more than monetary,” said Evans. “You are investing in our students, the talents, and the leaders of tomorrow who will shape the world.”

Students on campus also paid it forward with different fundraisers, including the Bobcat Bowties fundraiser inspired by Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith.

Kadin Johnston said he wouldn’t have been able to receive a full-ride scholarship if it weren’t for the generosity of donors.

“That means a lot to me because it’s helping my future, and it’s helping me right now,” said Johnston. “I’m just thankful that I’m a Jones College student, and go bobcats.”

The college raised over $600,000 for Day of Giving.

For more information on giving, visit HERE.

