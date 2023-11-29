Deadline approaching to submit ‘Midnight on Front Street’ artwork

Win Stuff
Entry deadline approaches for the poster art for 'Midnight on Front Street' celebration(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST
From City of Hattiesburg Office of Communications

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Deadline approaches for those intending to submit original artwork for the chance to become the 2023 official poster for the annual “Midnight on Front Street’ celebration.

Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday to be considered.

The winning poster, after being printed, signed and numbered, will be used as a promotional item to attract people to celebrate New Year’s Eve on Front Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

The winning artist will be featured on hburgnye.com, in statewide/regional news media/social media and across the City of Hattiesburg’s social media accounts.

To learn more about how to submit artwork, please explore https://hburgnye.com/callforartists/.

