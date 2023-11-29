Win Stuff
Cold tomorrow morning. Rain moves in late this week.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/28
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Good evening, everyone. This evening will be clear and cold as temperatures fall into the low 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs topping out into the low 60s.

Clouds will move in on Thursday in advance of our next system. Highs will top out into the low 60s. A few showers will be possible during the evening hours. Showers and thunderstorms will move in overnight.

A few showers will linger into Friday morning, but the afternoon will be cloudy. Highs will top out into the mid 70s.

More showers will be possible this weekend as another system moves through the Pine Belt. Saturday will be the rainiest day with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy a few stray showers possible. Highs will top out in the upper 60s.

