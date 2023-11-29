Charlie Crusader: William Carey soccer’s biggest supporter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey women’s soccer is 22-0, headed to the NAIA national championship quarterfinals for the seventh time in eight years.

Much credit goes to head coach Danny Owens and an offense that’s netted a nation-best 135 goals this season, that’s 44 more than the next team.

But the Lady Crusaders’ secret weapon is their four-legged friend Charlie.

“We love Charlie, he comes everywhere with us,” said junior defender Lauren Jones, a Sacred Heart grad. “He’s always in the locker room, always picking up our spirits in the morning.”

“Makes every road trip with us,” Owens said. “Every meal, every game. He’s in the locker room.”

Charlie’s even made it to the school’s website as a member of the coaching staff.

“He’s not on the payroll,” Owens joked.

It’s quite the meteoric rise for a little pup who made it to Carey’s campus thanks to senior defender Natasha Povey.

Povey was diagnosed bi-polar two years ago, and Charlie’s been her support animal ever since.

“I had a rough year about two years ago,” Povey said. “After that I was like, ‘Okay I’m here alone, all the way from England.’ So, he’s become my best friend. And everyone here loves him.”

“Everybody loves him, as you can see,” said senior midfielder Maria Azarias, the Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Year. “And now we have another one, it’s Peanut. He’s a wiener dog.”

“He is stealing Charlie’s spotlight a little bit but he’s adorable,” Povey said. “Peanut’s the new little baby so we’re spoiling Peanut now,” Povey said.

You can’t blame Peanut for wanting to join the winning culture at William Carey.

The Lady Crusaders will need everybody to bring home their first national championship since 2018. Yes, Charlie too.

“If anyone’s feeling down, there’s been people that ask me, ‘Can I borrow Charlie?’ Povey said. “‘I’m not feeling too good today, can I see Charlie?’”

William Carey takes on Aquinas College (Mich.) on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Foley, Alabama.

