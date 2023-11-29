Battle of unbeatens; Columbia meets Louisville in class 4A state title

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia High School’s answered every challenge this season. The Wildcats return to the class 4A state championship with a perfect 14-0 record.

No doubt, Columbia’s greatest challenger yet is Louisville (14-0). The two meet for the 4A title on Saturday at noon in Oxford.

Louisville is the defending class 4A state champion, having beaten three other schools this season who will be competing for a state crown this weekend – West Point, Starkville and Noxubee County.

“First off, what an opportunity for us,” said Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback. “We’ve probably been two of the better teams in 4A all year so I’m glad we both get to face each other. There’s a lot of history and tradition in their program and that’s something that excites us. As competitors you know you want to go against the best to see how great you are because it brings out the best in you. So that’s something we’re excited about. And we know how challenging it’s going to be. It’s going to be a game that’s going to be won up front on both sides of the ball.”

Louisville has tradition – 11 state championships.

Bilderback’s returned Columbia to its winning ways, leading the Wildcats to their first state title in 2021 in 39 years.

Columbia doesn’t take its trip to Oxford for granted after falling to Mendenhall in the South State title last season.

“Last year when we lost, nobody wanted the feeling anymore so we took that to go attack the next season harder,” said Columbia senior wide receiver Jeremiah Foxworth. “Day in and day out, we go one percent every day to get better and to climb every day.”

“We’re going to work this week to prepare to win the game,” Bilderback said. “We’re not just happy to be here. This is not something that, ‘Hey, great job, we’re here.’ We’re here to get better, we’re here to see if we can go win this game.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.