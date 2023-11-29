Avionics business at Columbia airport to have new home

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An airport maintenance and repair business in Columbia that specializes in upgrading electronic systems on aircraft will soon be located in a brand-new building.

On Tuesday, a groundbreaking was held for the new Cartier Aviation.

It’s owned by Ed Cartier Jr. an Air Force veteran who has worked in the aviation industry for more than 30 years.

“I’m just very fortunate to have this and have the support out here and Columbia-Marion Airport has been great, giving me this opportunity,” Cartier said.

Cartier opened his business at the Columbia-Marion County Airport in 2022 and has been operating out of an old hangar.

His new building, when complete, will allow him to concentrate on the heart of his business, which is avionics.

“We’re basically going to be focused on the avionics portion of it, though working with other companies, Garmin, Dynon, putting in the digital displays, as opposed to the old analog, getting away from that,” Cartier said.

Cartier hopes his new building will be ready for business by the end of March of next year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.