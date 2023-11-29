‘Adopt a Petal Child for Christmas’ program spreading holiday cheer

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re hoping to spread some cheer this season, you may want to consider adopting a child in Petal for Christmas.

Petal resident Heather Barnes started the program four years ago after seeing people placed on waitlists for larger programs.

Barnes said after years of being a single mother, she made it her mission to ensure children enjoy each season.

“It’s about Jesus, absolutely, but at the end of the day, a child has a wishlist,” said Barnes. “And we just want to make them smile and excited on Christmas morning. I mean, that’s what it’s all about is making these kids happy, even if it’s a little bit.”

Barnes said there is no deadline to adopt, but suggests all participants sign up and donate by Dec. 12.

For more information, contact Barnes on Facebook.

