11/29 Ryan’s “Frozen, Frosty” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It finally arrived...the coldest morning of the forecast as lows fell into the mid 20s on the northern end of the area. In Hattiesburg, we bottomed out at 30 degrees, keeping us below freezing for a few hours. Enough to make things frosty and require some effort to protect any sensitive plants, but not any more than that just yet...but those days aren’t far away. Thankfully it won’t remain that cold for very long. We’ll. be back into the chilly 40s by 9 AM, and into the upper 50s after noon. I expect we’ll get up to about 61 degrees today, right around where we were yesterday as cloud cover slowly creeps in. That won’t lead to much more than some scattered evening cloud cover today, but as we head into Thursday it’ will be basically overcast and rain won’t be far away.

In fact, it’ll likely start as early as tomorrow night as the leading edge of a frontal system moves in. Expect showers at first, then thunderstorms early Friday morning. This will pose a timing issue with all the State Championship football happening this weekend, so stay tuned tomorrow and Friday for relevant updates on expected timing, intensity, and their impact on any games on the northern end of the State. Regardless of any specifics, basically once the rain starts we’ll see it more often than not until Saturday night...when it looks like the drier air finally arrives. It’s also possible the rain lingers into Sunday and even Monday morning, but this is getting less and less likely by the day. Temperatures will spike in the mid 70s this weekend as the front arrives, but expect them to fall closer to normal (~65 degrees) once things dry up.

