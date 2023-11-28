West Jones DC Cecil Hicks Speaks On Dominant Mustangs Defense

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Undefeated West Jones High School is preparing for their final test in the class 6A state championship against Grenada High School.

Arguably the most important piece to the Mustangs success this season has been their mighty defense.

Through 14 games, the West Jones defense has shut out opponents six times.

As a whole, the unit has allowed an eye opening 5.8 points-per-game.

Mustangs Defensive Coordinator Cecil Hicks has been one of the key orchestators of assembling the unit this season.

He’s been at West Jones long before Head Coach Cory Reynolds’ arrival earlier this season.

Hicks says the Mustangs having a strong defense is just apart of their DNA.

“It’s a tradition.” Hicks said.

“It’s been here for years and years before now and alI we’re trying to do is carry that tradition. Our kids are invested. They’re tough.”

“I think as an entire unit they might be the best we’ve ever had or at least one of the top two or three we’ve had. We’ve had tremendous individuals in the past, but as a collective unit of 11, they’re really special.”

