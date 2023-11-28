Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

West Jones DC Cecil Hicks Speaks On Dominant Mustangs Defense

By Scott Kirk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Undefeated West Jones High School is preparing for their final test in the class 6A state championship against Grenada High School.

Arguably the most important piece to the Mustangs success this season has been their mighty defense.

Through 14 games, the West Jones defense has shut out opponents six times.

As a whole, the unit has allowed an eye opening 5.8 points-per-game.

Mustangs Defensive Coordinator Cecil Hicks has been one of the key orchestators of assembling the unit this season.

He’s been at West Jones long before Head Coach Cory Reynolds’ arrival earlier this season.

Hicks says the Mustangs having a strong defense is just apart of their DNA.

“It’s a tradition.” Hicks said.

“It’s been here for years and years before now and alI we’re trying to do is carry that tradition. Our kids are invested. They’re tough.”

“I think as an entire unit they might be the best we’ve ever had or at least one of the top two or three we’ve had. We’ve had tremendous individuals in the past, but as a collective unit of 11, they’re really special.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments
-
Man shot, killed in Heritage Apartments shooting Sunday identified
Teen dies after Thanksgiving eve shooting in Mississippi
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was announced Sunday as Mississippi State...
Mississippi State has new football coach lined up
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Laurel football
Laurel Returns To State Championship For The First Time Since 2016
Laurel Golden Tornadoes
Laurel High School amped up for Thursday’s state championship game
Golden Tornadoes match up with West Point on Thursday.
Laurel prepares for first trip to state title since 2016
Heidelberg, Columbia, Laurel, West Jones and Oak Grove high schools will represent the south...
WDAM 7 Bounce to air 2023 Blue Cross Blue Shield Gridiron Classic