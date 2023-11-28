Sunny and cool tomorrow, but rain will return by the end of the week

Good evening, everyone. This evening will be partly cloudy and cool as temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs topping out into the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as highs top out into the low 60s.

Clouds will move in on Thursday in advance of our next system. Highs will top out into the low 60s. A few showers will be possible during the evening hours. Showers and thunderstorms will move in overnight.

A few showers will linger into Friday morning, but the afternoon will be cloudy. Highs will top out into the mid 70s.

More showers will be possible this weekend as another system moves through the Pine Belt. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible and highs in the upper 60s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.