Sumrall family recovering after losing home in weekend fire

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Scott Russell and his family are picking up the pieces after experiencing a devastating loss over the weekend.

“We got the call at about 5:50 Saturday morning asking were we home,” said Russell. “We told them we weren’t home. So, she said, ‘Your house is on fire.’”

The family had been two hours away visiting relatives.

They returned to find that everything inside was gone.

“When we got here, this is what it looked like,” Russell said. “They say it burned in seven minutes.”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Russell said the home recently had some repairs.

“Brand new AC unit,” Russell said. “New tin roof, and we had just sold it.”

The Russell home burned just days before they were set to sell it to another family whose house had burned about a month ago.

Because of that, Russell had worked on a temporary house for his wife and four children to move into before they got their permanent house.

Now, he’s had to speed up that process on their temporary home, but he’s not doing it alone.

“It just tore our heart to pieces, but we knew the good Lord was going to take care of it,” said Harold Harper, Scott’s fellow church member. “He didn’t have them in it when it happened. You can build back houses. You can’t get people back.”

Harper and members of the brotherhood at Russell’s church are helping build the family’s temporary house.

“It’s the brotherhood,” Harper said. “It’s one of the best. At Improve, we take care of our own.”

The work here is just an example of the community effort that the Russells are thankful for.

The family hopes to be in their temporary home within a few weeks.

For anyone looking to donate to the Russell family, you can call 601-606-5777. Here is also a link to a GoFundMe page.

