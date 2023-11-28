Short-term rentals in Laurel grow

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is seeing a lot of growth after the recent ordinance passed for Airbnbs.

Over the past year, short-term rentals have reached a peak in the city with more than 100 Airbnb’s in Laurel.

“Couple years ago, we didn’t know what an Airbnb was, and now we’ve got over 100, reaching probably 120 or 130 in that neighborhood,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

In 2021, the city did not allow Airbnbs, but a recent ordinance was passed to allow them in the city.

The popularity of the rentals caused them to spruce up most properties to accommodate visitors.

“It’s been a great increase, and the increase, we feel, is due a whole lot to do with the Hometown television show,” Magee said.

The city also recently passed a 3% tax on hotels and Airbnbs in the city to continue to work on tourism.

Compared to last September, the city has seen over a $500,000 increase in sales tax for this year, and those bit numbers are also helping with economic development for the City of Laurel.

“We are benefiting from it,” Magee said. “We’re able to help fund a visitors center where people can go and find out where they can shop and where they can eat.”

Mayor Magee also said each Airbnb has to pay a yearly fee of $300 to the city.

