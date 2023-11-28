Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - A search is underway for four crewmembers missing from the bulk carrier vessel Meghna Adventure in the Mississippi River near Belle Chasse.

The United States Coast Guard says it was notified around 11 p.m. Monday night when the men reportedly did not arrive for muster, a standard safety drill.

The men are described as being of Bangladeshi nationality, aged 25, 29, 30, and 47, all with dark hair and brown skin. Their names were not immediately disclosed.

A USCG helicopter and small boat are leading the search.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Man shot, killed in Heritage Apartments shooting Sunday identified
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments
Pine Belt residents encouraged to apply for new roofing grant
Pine Belt residents encouraged to apply for new roofing grant
-
Rawls Springs woman charged with false reporting of a crime, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
According to Covington County Coroner DaQuila, the victims were brought to the hospital on the...
2 Collins men shot, killed in Covington Co. Saturday; sheriff’s office investigating
Winter can bring about seasonal depression for many, so WDAM Anchor Ellie Davis sat down with...
Feeling SAD? Merit Health shares tips to battle Seasonal Affective Disorder
Officers are still investigating what led up to the incident.
Heritage Apartment shooting update