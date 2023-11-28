Reminders for travelers using Hardy Street roundabout this holiday season
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday morning, the downtown roundabout on Hardy Street was closed so work crews could install a Christmas tree display.
Now that the tree is up and the roundabout is back open, The Hattiesburg Police Department has a few reminders for drivers in the area.
According to a Facebook post by HPD, here is a refresher on the rules of the roundabout:
- When approaching the roundabout, reduce your speed. Roundabouts are designed for drivers to navigate an intersection at speeds in the range of 15-20 mph.
- Always yield to traffic in the roundabout and watch for pedestrians.
- Wait for a safe gap in traffic, remembering those in the roundabout have the right of way.
- Continue counterclockwise until you reach your exit.
- Use your right turn signal before exiting and again, watch for pedestrians.
- Keep your eyes on the road, not on your phone. Have both hands on the wheel, and drive cautiously in the appropriate direction.
