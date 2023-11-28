Reminders for travelers using Hardy Street roundabout this holiday season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday morning, the downtown roundabout on Hardy Street was closed so work crews could install a Christmas tree display.

Now that the tree is up and the roundabout is back open, The Hattiesburg Police Department has a few reminders for drivers in the area.

According to a Facebook post by HPD, here is a refresher on the rules of the roundabout:

When approaching the roundabout, reduce your speed. Roundabouts are designed for drivers to navigate an intersection at speeds in the range of 15-20 mph.

Always yield to traffic in the roundabout and watch for pedestrians.

Wait for a safe gap in traffic, remembering those in the roundabout have the right of way.

Continue counterclockwise until you reach your exit.

Use your right turn signal before exiting and again, watch for pedestrians.

Keep your eyes on the road, not on your phone. Have both hands on the wheel, and drive cautiously in the appropriate direction.

