Pine Belt residents encouraged to apply for new roofing grant

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents are encouraged to apply for a new roofing grant.

The FORTIFIED fund was created by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety to assist homeowners in protecting their homes during hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Residents can receive up to $15K for a replacement roof or $7.5K for a newly constructed home.

“A roof can cost you tens of thousands of dollars to get it repaired, and this grant is allowing people who just did not have the means to get a roof put on their homes,” said HERE Hattiesburg Assistant Director Kymberley Ruffin. “And it can also increase the value of their home, which is even better.”

The application window for 2023 has passed, but residents can still apply for the spring 2024 period.

To apply and learn more about the grant’s requirements, click HERE or contact Lakeylah White at 601-297-5216.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.