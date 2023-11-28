Laurel Returns To State Championship For The First Time Since 2016

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After a 31-10 victory over Gautier High School, Laurel High School is set to return to the MHSAA Football State Championship for the first time since 2016.

The Golden Tornadoes are looking to add a fourth championship to their collection, with their last coming in 2014.

It’s quite the change of direction from where the team was two months ago. Earlier in the year Laurel was 1-5 on the season.

Since then, they’ve gone 7-1, averaging 36 points-per-game on offense during their hot streak.

A former golden tornado himself, head coach Ryan Earnest has a very unique opportunity.

Earnest has the chance to deliver a state championship to his alma mater.

“It’s a lifelong dream.” Earnest said. “It’s an opportunity for me to give back to this city, this community that’s given so much to me and my family.”

“It’s been nothing short of amazing to see where this team is come from and how much they’ve grown.”

“Obviously we got off to a bit of a slow start, but to see them be able to weather the storm and stay committed to the process... I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

