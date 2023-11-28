Laurel High School amped up for Thursday’s state championship game

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The game time season has winded down.

Five Pine Belt football teams will be hitting the road to Ole Miss to battle it out for the state championship.

At the Laurel High School, the energy is just starting to build up.

After defeating Gautier, 31-10, on Friday, the Tornadoes will face West Point for the 5A State Championship

“It couldn’t happen to a more special, more dedicated group of young men,” said Head Coach Ryan Earnest.

If they win, it’ll be their first since 2016.

“I never got to experience that as an underclassman, so to take my team there as an upper higher kinda makes me feel good knowing that it’s my last year and I did that,” said Brayden Jordan, senior running back.

Earnest said after a rocky start, the team made it here by learning from their mistakes.

“Motivation comes and goes, but discipline is what you do every day. We just try to keep them focused on the process of getting better every day,” Earnest said. “We played a very tough schedule by design, and it was meant to challenge us.”

The entire community is behind the team.

Within the school, students and faculty are participating in Spirit Week, dressing out for each day of the week.

“This town lights up like no other town on this planet when we’re competing for a state championship, not just in football, but in any sport,” Earnest said.

“My momma, making her proud; My dad, making him proud,” Jordan said. “I’ve never seen my daddy like really just light up.”

Jordan said with two days left, it’s only up from here.

“I made it this far,” Jordan said. “Why not just when it all?”

