Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg Mayor selected for National League of Cities 2024 Presidential Election Task Force

The task force is made up of 17 city leaders from throughout the country.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker has been selected for the National League of Cities 2024 Presidential Election Task Force.

The task force is made up of 17 city leaders from throughout the country.

The group is nonpartisan and advocates on behalf of local municipalities to presidential candidates.

The task force wants to make sure local government has a seat at the table when it comes to making decisions at the federal level.

Barker said he is excited about the opportunity.

“I was honored to be named to the Presidential Election Task Force. We want issues that cities face to be front and center in the presidential election in both parties next year,” said Barker. “We want to make sure public safety infrastructure, those things that cities need, particularly direct assistance for infrastructure, like we got in ARPA are front and center in the debate,” he said.

Barker was also appointed to the NLC’s Transportation and Infrastructure Services Federal Advocacy Committee.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments
-
Man shot, killed in Heritage Apartments shooting Sunday identified
Teen dies after Thanksgiving eve shooting in Mississippi
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was announced Sunday as Mississippi State...
Mississippi State has new football coach lined up
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

6pm Headlines 11/27
6pm Headlines 11/27
Officers are still investigating what led up to the incident.
Heritage Apartment shooting update
Hattiesburg Mayor selected for National League of Cities 2024 Presidential Election Task Force
Hattiesburg mayor selected for National Election Task Force
10pm Headlines 11/27
10pm Headlines 11/27