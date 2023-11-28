Hattiesburg Mayor selected for National League of Cities 2024 Presidential Election Task Force

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker has been selected for the National League of Cities 2024 Presidential Election Task Force.

The task force is made up of 17 city leaders from throughout the country.

The group is nonpartisan and advocates on behalf of local municipalities to presidential candidates.

The task force wants to make sure local government has a seat at the table when it comes to making decisions at the federal level.

Barker said he is excited about the opportunity.

“I was honored to be named to the Presidential Election Task Force. We want issues that cities face to be front and center in the presidential election in both parties next year,” said Barker. “We want to make sure public safety infrastructure, those things that cities need, particularly direct assistance for infrastructure, like we got in ARPA are front and center in the debate,” he said.

Barker was also appointed to the NLC’s Transportation and Infrastructure Services Federal Advocacy Committee.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.