Hattiesburg hyena, Kito, finds new home at Kansas zoo

SALINA, Kan. (WDAM) - A little hyena who grew up at the Hattiesburg Zoo now has a new home in Kansas.

In a Facebook post, the Rolling Hills Zoo welcomed Kito as their newest addition to the zoo.

Kito, a male spotted hyena, was born last year in October and was the sole surviving hyena born in North America in 2022. He was the offspring of Niru and Pili of the Hattiesburg Zoo.

The young hyena will join the Rolling Hills’ female hyena, Maxi.

Kito’s new habitat will be adjacent to Maxi to allow the two to familiarize themselves with each other and their new environment.

From the photos posted on the zoo’s Facebook page, it seems like Kito is enjoying his new home.

