City of Wiggins looking to bring back Neighborhood Watch Program to involve community

Wiggins is looking to bring back an old program that would unite the community and officers.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Deputy Chief Timothy Hill starts off his shift with a debriefing from his officers but he is looking to add another group to the mix.

“Everybody tries to do their part to make Wiggins a better place,” said Deputy Chief Hill.

The chief deputy is looking to bring back the neighborhood watch program that went away when COVID-19 hit. The goal is to make sure members of the community can lend a hand to officers.

“It’s one of the best things to do because you’re getting the community involved and they have a say so. When it’s your property, you want to protect it by all means. So, when they see something, they say something.”

Another figure that’s spearheading the idea is the mayor of Wiggins. A promise that was made in his campaign.

“I wanted to incorporate a neighborhood watch in each ward so each ward, that’s where it stems from,” said Mayor Berry.

Mayor Darrell Berry says as they enter the holiday shopping season with crime going up in the country, it’s the perfect time to bring back the program.

“This is a way of keeping an eye on your neighbor’s property, being aware of your surroundings, and if you see somebody strange walking down the street, you know if it’s a stranger or not,” said Mayor Berry.

Both leaders say this program can not only potentially reduce crime in Wiggins, it can also build a relationship between the community and police officers.

“Nothing but good can come out of that relationship between the citizens and the officers, it’s a no-brainer,” said Mayor Berry.

“It’s giving them the understanding that the department is not bad, they’re friendly. We want to be known as a friendly department, a firm one but fair, and if you have a problem, you can come to us,” said Deputy Chief Hill. “It’s a joint, I called it a task force. It’s a joint community effort with the community.”

The city will hold a meeting with anyone interested in being a part of the neighborhood watch program on Tuesday, December 12th at the Wiggins Police Department.

