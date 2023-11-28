2 Collins men shot, killed in Covington Co. Saturday; sheriff’s office investigating

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Covington County as two Collins men were reportedly shot and killed over the weekend.

County coroner Chris DaQuila has identified the two victims as 25-year-old Dandre Ducksworth and 27-year-old Reshun Goudy.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said the sheriff’s office responded to the Covington County Hospital around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, where they learned two men were brought in after being shot.

According to DaQuila, the victims were brought to the hospital on the back of a pickup truck a few minutes after 12 a.m. They were pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:40 a.m.

Perkins said the investigation is still in its early stages due to having to reach out to numerous people for questioning because, according to him, 40 to 50 people were at the scene of the shooting.

Both bodies were sent to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Biloxi for autopsies but are in the process of being sent to their respective funeral homes as autopsies have been completed, according to DaQuila. He said autopsy results should be coming in the next few days.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 765-8281.

