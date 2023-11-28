Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

2 Collins men shot, killed in Covington Co. Saturday; sheriff’s office investigating

According to Covington County Coroner DaQuila, the victims were brought to the hospital on the...
According to Covington County Coroner DaQuila, the victims were brought to the hospital on the back of a pickup truck a few minutes after 12 a.m. They were pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:40 a.m.(MGN)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Covington County as two Collins men were reportedly shot and killed over the weekend.

County coroner Chris DaQuila has identified the two victims as 25-year-old Dandre Ducksworth and 27-year-old Reshun Goudy.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said the sheriff’s office responded to the Covington County Hospital around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, where they learned two men were brought in after being shot.

According to DaQuila, the victims were brought to the hospital on the back of a pickup truck a few minutes after 12 a.m. They were pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:40 a.m.

Perkins said the investigation is still in its early stages due to having to reach out to numerous people for questioning because, according to him, 40 to 50 people were at the scene of the shooting.

Both bodies were sent to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Biloxi for autopsies but are in the process of being sent to their respective funeral homes as autopsies have been completed, according to DaQuila. He said autopsy results should be coming in the next few days.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 765-8281.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Man shot, killed in Heritage Apartments shooting Sunday identified
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments
Pine Belt residents encouraged to apply for new roofing grant
Pine Belt residents encouraged to apply for new roofing grant
-
Rawls Springs woman charged with false reporting of a crime, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Winter can bring about seasonal depression for many, so WDAM Anchor Ellie Davis sat down with...
Feeling SAD? Merit Health shares tips to battle Seasonal Affective Disorder
Officers are still investigating what led up to the incident.
Heritage Apartment shooting update
Hattiesburg Mayor selected for National League of Cities 2024 Presidential Election Task Force
Hattiesburg Mayor selected for National League of Cities 2024 Presidential Election Task Force
6pm Headlines 11/27
6pm Headlines 11/27