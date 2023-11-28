11/28 Ryan’s “Slightly Warmer” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

What a difference a little cloud cover can make, eh? Last night they started to thicken a bit, leading to mostly cloudy skies for the overnight and early morning hours. This acted as an insulator, keeping us 2-4 degrees warmer than we otherwise would have been...so still chilly/cold, just not any more so than yesterday. That changes tomorrow morning though! After today’s sunny skies with a high near 60, we head into a clear and calm night...perfect “radiational cooling” conditions. This will allow us to release all the heat we absorbed throughout the day directly back into space, maximizing our rate of cooling which will have us down to 32 in Hattiesburg! That’s right at freezing, though there will be some cooler areas to the northeast that’ll fall into the upper 20s. Thankfully the wind will have died down, saving us from some brutal wind chills! From that point forward though it’s warming for the rest of the week....

That’ll slowly have us back to “average” (~64) by Thursday, and into the mid 70s by Friday as the warmth and moisture surges ahead of our next front. This one will move in Thursday night and leave Friday morning, but up to two more fronts will be near the area, likely being pulled across the Pine Belt as well. Basically that means when the rain starts Thursday night, we’ll likely see some each day until next Monday with Saturday being the rainiest. Timing is subject to change. We’ll keep you updated.

