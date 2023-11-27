WDAM 7 Bounce to air 2023 Blue Cross Blue Shield Gridiron Classic

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Five Pine Belt-area high school football teams will be competing for state titles this weekend in Oxford.

Heidelberg, Columbia, Laurel, West Jones and Oak Grove high schools will represent the south regions of their respective classifications in the 2023 Mississippi High School Athletics Association Football State Championships.

This year’s state championships, also known as the Blue Cross Blue Shield Gridiron Classic, has been expanded to a three-day event since this is the first season featuring the expansion to 7A classifications in the association.

Below is the schedule of the games each of the Pine Belt teams will play:

Thursday, Nov. 30 7:30 p.m. – Class 5A Championships: West Point vs. Laurel

Friday, Dec. 1 4 p.m. – Class 2A Championships: Charleston vs. Heidelberg 7:30 p.m. – Class 6A Championships: Grenada vs. West Jones

Saturday, Dec. 2 Noon – Class 4A Championships: Louisville vs. Columbia 7 p.m. – Class 7A Championships: Starkville vs. Oak Grove



WDAM 7 will televise the games on Bounce TV on all three days. Check below to see the channel number listings from different cable and satellite providers that include the channel:

Cable/Antenna – Channel 7.3

Xfinity (Comcast) – Channel 216

Dish Network – Channel 359

University of Mississippi’s Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium will host this year’s state championship games. This is the first time Ole Miss has hosted the games since 2017.

“This year marks something very special with the addition of the 7A classification, and we could not be more pleased to celebrate the milestone with our championships hosted at Ole Miss,” said MHSAA Executive Director Rickey Neaves.

According to MHSAA, four of the last five state football championships were played at the University of Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, while the 2020 championships were hosted at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson. Ole Miss also hosted the championship games in 2015.

Digital tickets to the 2023 Blue Cross Blue Sheild Gridiron Classic are available now on GoFan. A clear-bag policy has been set in place for those who wish to attend the games.

