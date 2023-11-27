Man shot, killed in Heritage Apartments shooting Sunday identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The person killed in Sunday afternoon’s fatal shooting in Hattiesburg has been identified by the Forrest County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy coroner Lisa Klem has confirmed the deceased’s identity as 24-year-old Bryston Varnado of Hattiesburg.

Varnado was found dead with a gunshot wound when Hattiesburg Police Department officers arrived at the scene.

HPD said officers were responding to a report of shots being fired in the 200 block of South 29th Avenue, at the Heritage Apartments complex in the Midtown area, around 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the police department.

