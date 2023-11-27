Win Stuff
Rawls Springs woman charged with false reporting of a crime, sheriff’s office says

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Rawls Springs woman has been charged with false reporting of a crime, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the 25-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was charged in connection to an alleged residential burglary.

On Monday, Nov. 13, FCSO said the woman claimed her purse, vehicle and keys were stolen from her house.

The woman reportedly filed the report with the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. just hours after filing a report with the Hattiesburg Police Department claiming her vehicle was broken into at a local bar.

After further investigation, it was discovered that the residential burglary report was false and the woman was charged with a misdemeanor, jailed and bonded out on Nov. 19.

FCSO said it takes this activity seriously and wants the public to know this type of report is a criminal act in itself and takes vital resources away from investigations of real crimes.

