Pine Belt shoppers looking forward to Christmas season

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s almost time to deck the halls and hit the malls.

Christmas is just under a month away, and for Pine Belt shoppers Norma Bass and Ebony Norwood, Sunday was all about getting first dibs on the good deals.

“We got some clothes for the babies, some shoes, jackets,” Norwood said. “You know, the usual.

“It’s about to get cold, so we’re out here buying winter clothes, doing a little shopping, trying to beat the last-minute shoppers.”

A 2023 survey by the International Council of Shopping Centers found that eight in 10 shoppers expect to spend around the same or more than they did during the 2022 holiday season.

“We gotta go in the mall and other places: Target, Academy,” Norwood said. “I go to different places like that.”

The findings are in response to economic changes, like inflation.

Norwood said wise spending lies in knowing how much money you have and where it’s going.

“It’s all about how you manage your money and what bargain you can get,” Norwood said. “You’re a bargain shopper, you’re always looking for a bargain, You’re always looking for what’s cheaper here, what’s cheaper there.”

Columbia resident Lexie Magee said she won’t start her shopping until late December.

“I like perfumes, and I might find some clothes, some purses,” said Magee. “That’s about it for me.”

When she does start, she said she’ll be picky with when she opens her purse.

“If it’s not 50 percent or higher, it’s gonna stay on the shelf,” said Magee.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.