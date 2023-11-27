Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Passenger suddenly exits plane through emergency door at New Orleans airport

Video after the alleged jumping incident shows passengers filing out of the plane, and a view from the window shows a person being restrained by security.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital after he allegedly opened a plane’s emergency exit door and exited onto the tarmac at the Louis Armstrong International Airport.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:41 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 26.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says a 38-year-old man who they believe is from Atlanta, opened the emergency exit door to exit a stationary plane at Concourse B. The man reportedly climbed onto the wing of the plane and jumped to the ground.

Ground personnel were able to quickly capture the man near the plane and held him until JPSO deputies arrived on the scene.

The aircraft had not departed the gate or pushed back at the time of the incident.

Deputies say the man is believed to have been suffering from a mental health emergency and was taken to the hospital.

There is no indication that the man left any items on the plane, and he was not found in possession of any weapons. Sheriff Lopinto says he does not anticipate filing criminal charges, but the investigation has been handed over to federal authorities.

Despite the disruption, no injuries were reported during the incident. However, the flight was canceled.

A video posted to TikTok with over 1.5 million views shows passengers being escorted off of the plane back into the airport’s boarding area.

@zedweb08

Isreal American jumped out the exit door right before the plane took off and alledgely threw something on the plane, i started recording because they were arguing , this was a very tramatic event. Flight 3172 from MSY - ATL #flightdrama #Neworleans

♬ original sound - Zed ✨

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments
Teen dies after Thanksgiving eve shooting in Mississippi
Hattiesburg police set cordoned off a section of Heritage Apartments as a crime scene late...
Man shot, killed in Heritage Apartments shooting Sunday identified
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was announced Sunday as Mississippi State...
Mississippi State has new football coach lined up
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Laurel in September was arrested and charged...
Suspect wanted in Laurel murder investigation arrested Friday

Latest News

Pine Belt residents encouraged to apply for new roofing grant
Pine Belt residents encouraged to apply for new roofing grant
Sumrall family recovering after losing home in weekend fire
Sumrall family recovering after losing home in weekend fire
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/27
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/27
Heidelberg, Columbia, Laurel, West Jones and Oak Grove high schools will represent the south...
WDAM 7 Bounce to air 2023 Blue Cross Blue Shield Gridiron Classic
Frosty and Santa in 2022.
Frosty and Santa return to Forrest General Hospital