Mississippi State has new football coach lined up

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was announced Sunday as Mississippi State University's new football coach.(Alonzo Adams | AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
From Mississippi State University Sports Information Department

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, known in college football circles for dynamic play calling and potent offensive designs, was named the 36th head football coach in Mississippi State University history,

MSU Director of Athletics Zac Selmon announced Lebby’s hiring Sunday.

As we continue to invest in excellence at Mississippi State, the future of our football program is incredibly bright with the addition of Jeff Lebby at the helm,” Selmon said. “I am confident that Jeff is the perfect leader for the next exciting chapter of Mississippi State football.

“He will bring an exciting brand of football, elite student-athlete development, and a winning culture to Starkville, all while doing so with high integrity. He is a dynamic recruiter who will attract an elite coaching staff and the nation’s top talent. There is no doubt in my mind that Jeff’s leadership, vision, and resilient work ethic will take this program to incredible heights.”

Lebby has orchestrated offenses at every stop of his career, including the University of Oklahoma, University of Mississippi and Univerrsity of Central Florida.

In 2023, Lebby’s Oklahoma offense is one of only three in the country to rank inside the top six nationally in total offense, scoring offense and passing offense. LSU and Oregon are the others.

A former Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman, Lebby graduated from OU in 2007. His college playing career was cut short due to injury, but he transitioned to a role as a student assistant for the program for four years.

Lebby officially will be introduced at a celebration at 7:30 p.m. Monday outside the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex.

The event is open to the public

