Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man shot, killed in Heritage Apartments shooting Sunday identified

Hattiesburg police set cordoned off a section of Heritage Apartments as a crime scene late...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The person killed in Sunday afternoon’s shooting in Hattiesburg has been identified by the Forrest County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy coroner Lisa Klem has confirmed the deceased’s identity as 24-year-old Bryston Varnado of Hattiesburg.

Varnado was found dead with a gunshot wound when Hattiesburg Police Department officers arrived at the scene.

HPD said officers were responding to a report of shots being fired in the 200 block of South 29th Avenue, at the Heritage Apartments complex in the Midtown area, around 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the police department.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments
Teen dies after Thanksgiving eve shooting in Mississippi
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was announced Sunday as Mississippi State...
Mississippi State has new football coach lined up
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Laurel in September was arrested and charged...
Suspect wanted in Laurel murder investigation arrested Friday
Jones County woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified.
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified

Latest News

ESPN: USM dismisses 3 assistant football coaches Sunday.
ESPN: 3 USM football assistants let go
ESPN: USM dismisses 3 assistant football coaches
ESPN reports 3 USM football assistants let go Sunday
Mississippi State Hires Jeff Lebby
Mississippi State Hires Jeff Lebby
Christmas tree sales season about to take off.
Christmas tree sales about to light up for the season