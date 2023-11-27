Win Stuff
JCSD: Investigation into Lone Oaks Apartments shooting incident ongoing

-
By Keaundria Milloy and WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating a shooting incident at Lone Oaks Apartments from last week.

JCSD said the incident happened in the Hoy community on Monday, Nov. 20, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Investigators report that 17 9mm shell casings were found outside the two occupied apartments that were hit; however, no one was struck by gunfire.

“We are coordinating our investigation with the Laurel Police Department as we believe this shooting could be tied to other shootings that LPD is investigating,” said JCSD Lead Investigator Sgt. Denny Graham.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

