Hardy Street roundabout to closure Tuesday for Christmas tree installation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It will be beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Hattiesburg tomorrow after a Christmas tree has been installed in the downtown roundabout on Hardy Street.

The City of Hattiesburg said work crews will be assembled to install the tree during the early hours on Tuesday.

In preparation, crews will shut down the roundabout at 5 a.m. The installation is expected to be complete by the close of the business day on Tuesday, and the roundabout will be re-opened at that time.

For school traffic, the city posted these detour routes:

Eastbound school traffic for Hawkins Elementary will be detoured at St Paul Street.

Eastbound school traffic for Trinity Episcopal or Sacred Heart will be detoured to 3rd Avenue

Westbound school traffic for Hawkins Elementary will be detoured at McLeod Street.

Westbound school traffic for Trinity Episcopal or Sacred Heart will be detoured at Corrine Street.

Last year, the tree was removed after a motor vehicle accident.

The city said a protective perimeter will be installed after the tree is up this year.

As a reminder, the city also asks drivers to be mindful of the following:

Roundabouts are designed for drivers to navigate an intersection at speeds in the range of 15-20 mph, regardless of the posted speed limits. Enjoy the lights and the tree, but keep your hands on the wheel and drive in the appropriate direction. Follow the flow of traffic and obey all signs, including the ones that say yield.

