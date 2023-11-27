Frosty and Santa return to Forrest General Hospital

Press release from the Forrest Health System Media & Newsroom website.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Local celebrities, Santa, and his trusty companion, Frosty, are back on the roof of Forrest General Hospital’s front portico. This year, those passing by may notice a new twinkle in their eye.

Last Christmas, the two received gift cards for a makeover of sorts. During the off-season, this duo went in for some tender, loving care and some much-needed relaxation.

Like many others, they’ve struggled through 2023, but are putting their best foot forward to jumpstart a new holiday season. They know that many families look to the hospital duo to kick off their Christmas celebrations.

“We hope Santa and Frosty’s many friends will appreciate the work these holiday friends underwent during the off-season,” said Millie Swan, vice president. “Like many, the years were taking their toll, but it’s good to see them back and looking better than ever.”

On Monday morning, the annual tradition continued as the duo were hoisted to the roof of the hospital’s portico. It’s a tradition that the two take their spot on the Monday following Thanksgiving.

“We appreciate the dedication and care of Forrest General’s Environmental Services and Engineering teams, who helped Frosty and Santa enjoy some rejuvenation during the off-season,” Swan said. “We hope Pine Belt residents will continue to enjoy the new glow these two are wearing.”

First placed on the roof of the main lobby in 1980, the beloved characters have only had to be replaced once in 42 years after the originals were destroyed by heavy winds.

“Driving by to see these two may be the best medicine for community residents,” Swan said. “And we hope new residents will add these to their list of “must-sees” for the holiday.”

To keep up with Frosty and Santa and other seasonal activities, visit Forrest General Hospital’s Facebook page.

