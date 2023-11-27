Falling temperatures expected over next couple days in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday, everyone!

After a little rain Sunday, look for much colder and drier weather to move in later Sunday night and last through Wednesday.

Overnight low temperatures Sunday will be in the lower to mid-30s.

For Monday, expect sunny skies with chilly highs, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s expected.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will dip down into the lower-to-mid-30s with frost likely.

Tuesday afternoon will see sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s-to-lower-30s.

Warmer weather is expected for Friday and into the weekend, with highs in the upper-60s-to-lower-70s with a chance for rain.

Lows will be around 60. The chance of rain is expected to be around 70% early Friday and a 40% chance on Saturday and Sunday.

