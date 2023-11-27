Christmas tree sales about to light up for the season

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas is less than a month away and that means some will opt for live trees over artificial ones.

For Robert Smith, co-owner of Smith’s Christmas Tree Farm in Moselle, that means bracing for the seasonal rush on his live trees.

“Thanksgiving weekend is one of our busiest weekends of the year,” Smith said. “This weekend and next weekend will be our two busiest weekends. We’ll have the most customers come out and sell the most trees.

“Everybody wants to get a tree after Thanksgiving.”

Over at the Lions Club Christmas tree lot in Hattiesburg, manager Jeremiah Stafford said sales have been steady as well.

“So, we got them delivered on Monday and every since, things have been picking up,” Stafford said. “I’ve noticed that there is a lot less tree sales places around town, so I think we’re one of the few that are actually selling this year.”

It takes three years for the average Christmas tree to grow big enough to sell.

Once at home, both businessmen said water is the key to the tree’s survival.

“Keep it out of direct heat,” Smith said. “Try to keep the house a little cool if you can.

“Put it away from a direct heat source, like over a furnace or fireplace or a heat vent. Make sure (the tree stand) has plenty of water in it. You don’t want (the stand) to run dry, because when it runs dry, the (tree) bottom will seal off and it won’t absorb any water.”

