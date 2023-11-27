11/27 Ryan’s “Chilly Start” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Quite chilly out there to start off the week! Things were pretty warm over the weekend closing in on 70 Saturday afternoon, but by the evening clouds had begun to gather and a few sprinkles started falling as we headed into the night. That lead us into a rainy Sunday, that was still fairly nice without any storms, and a little cooler in the lower 60s. Clearing skies and a steady northwesterly wind brought the temperature down as low as 31 (Prentiss) in the area, while the southern and central thirds lingered closer to 40. Skies will remain clear for most of the day, but we won’t warm much despite all that sun, so expect a beautiful, cool high near 55. A handful of clouds will build through the night, keeping us out of the low 30s for one more day...which means Wednesday morning will be downright frigid.

That’s the case for the morning, but it’ll actually warm each afternoon for the rest of the week. That’ll have us back into the mid 70s by Friday, ahead of our next front that looks like it’ll bring a few days of rain. Timing will likely shift some over the next 2-3 days, but right now it looks like showers move in Thursday night and Friday morning, which then become storms Saturday and Sunday as another front is pulled through. They don’t look concerning, but we’ll continue to watch and update throughout the week.

