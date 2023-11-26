Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled

Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and...
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and back with his family.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:18 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Texas say a 10-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert is back with his family. The alert has been canceled.

Ian Aguilar, 10, was found unharmed in Mexico and reunited with his family Saturday in the United States, KXAS reported, citing police.

An Amber Alert was issued Nov. 14 for Ian after he was last seen that morning. Investigators said he was abducted from his home in Wilmer and his mother was killed, according to KDFW.

Police were looking for 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, identified as Ian’s father, in connection to the case. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified.
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified
The Pine Belt will be represented in 5 of the 7 high school state championship games in Oxford.
Pine Belt prep football teams advance to state title game in 5 of 7 classes
Volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of...
1 dead, 6 injured from 2-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.
Pine Belt can expect chilly weather ahead.
Pine Belt residents can expect chilly weather ahead
Matt Fletcher, 18, was arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in the Latimer community.
Teen arrested following shooting in Latimer, more arrests expected

Latest News

Police say the deer smashed out the store's glass front window and knocked over items inside.
WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving
The Federal Bureau of Prisons has only confirmed an inmate was hospitalized after an assault in...
Minneapolis police chief reacts to reported stabbing involving Derek Chauvin
Southern Miss football
Golden Eagles fall, 35-17, in 2023 football finale
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his forecast for the Pine Belt.
Next few days in Pine Belt to be chilly before warming next weekend