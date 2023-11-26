Teen dies after Thanksgiving eve shooting in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager is dead after being shot in Columbus, Mississippi, the day before Thanksgiving.

Labronze Moore, 17, of Columbus, was taken to a local hospital Wednesday evening after a shooting took place near a Ready Mart in the 200 block of North McCrary Road.

According to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant, Moore passed away around 12 p.m. Saturday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

WTVA News says there were nearly 30 bullet casings at the scene of the shooting.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

