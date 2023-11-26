Win Stuff
Pine Belt businesses benefit from ‘Small Business Saturday’

Small Business Saturday focuses the nation's attention on locally-owned business.
Small Business Saturday focuses the nation's attention on locally-owned business.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Family-owned business across the nation were celebrated on Nov 25 as part of the annual Small Business Saturday.

“Local businesses are our life blood and so, we just want to do everything we can to support local makers, local businesses, small businesses and give them every opportunity to succeed,” said Riane Crosby, event coordinator for Main Street Columbia, Inc.

The event always takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“We’ve kind of gotten away from Black Friday,” said Abby Thaxton, owner of The Lucky Rabbit. “We’ve let the big box stores handle that and we try to deliver a quality product on Saturday,”

It was initiated by American Express as a way to boost the economy during the 2010 recession and is now recognized nationwide.

Local businesses are happy to see a day devoted to “shopping small.”

“We love having people come and support us and just root us on,” said Lili Rogers, co-owner and operator of the Honey Clothing Company in Hattiesburg. “We used to do the street festivals on First Saturday Market, and we just love having people come in.”

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the millions of small businesses in America account for about 40 percent of the U.S. gross domestic product.

