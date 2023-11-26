November is lung cancer awareness month.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Lung cancer is the most fatal cancer in the United States for both men and women, according to the American Association for Cancer Research.

November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, with the weeks dedicated to educating about the disease.

Smoking is the most common cause of lung cancer. Other risk factors include exposure to second-hand smoke, a family history of lung cancer and working in high-risk environments.

Hattiesburg Clinic Physician Dr. Wes Aldred says the symptoms of the disease aren’t easily noticeable.

“About 50 percent of these nationwide are diagnosed when they’re widely metastatic,” Aldred said. “The survival at that time is about 5 percent at five years, if it’s widely metastatic,.

“Twenty percent or so of these cancers are diagnosed early, which is what we want. If we can diagnose it early, our survival rate would get up to about 60 percent.”

Aldred said Mississippi’s smoking rate is higher than most states because residents tended to start smoking earlier than in most states.

The national smoking rate stands around 11 percent for all Americans. Mississippi’s rate comes in at about 22 percent, doubling the national average.

Aldred said adequate health care and education play a key role in cancer mitigation and survival.

“I think a lot of it has to do with public education,” he said. “We have pretty poor public education in the state of Mississippi. We have pretty poor access to healthcare on the whole.

“We’re one of the last states holding out on expanding Medicaid, which certainly plays into this, and public education is really the key.”

