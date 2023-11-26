Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Next few days in Pine Belt to be chilly before warming next weekend

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers an updated Pine Belt forecast.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday, everyone!

Look for increasing clouds overnight, with lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday is looking wet with a 60 percent chance of rain before 3 p.m. Highs will be in the lower-60s.

As we head into Sunday night, colder weather is expected to move in, with lows in the mid to upper-30s.

Dry and cold weather is expected Monday through Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 50s and lows in the lower-30s to upper-20s.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be dry, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s Wednesday night and in the upper 40s to around 50 Thursday night.

There is also a 40 percent chance of showers Thursday night as well.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday and Saturday with highs around 70 degrees on Friday and in the lower-70s on Saturday.

The chance of rain is 70 percent Friday and 40 percent Saturday.

Low temperatures will be in the 50s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified.
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified
The Pine Belt will be represented in 5 of the 7 high school state championship games in Oxford.
Pine Belt prep football teams advance to state title game in 5 of 7 classes
Volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of...
1 dead, 6 injured from 2-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.
Pine Belt can expect chilly weather ahead.
Pine Belt residents can expect chilly weather ahead
Matt Fletcher, 18, was arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in the Latimer community.
Teen arrested following shooting in Latimer, more arrests expected

Latest News

Landrum's celebrates 40th Christmas.
Landrum's celebrates 40th Christmas
November is lung cancer awareness month.
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
November is lung cancer awareness month.
November was lung cancer awareness month
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his forecast for the Pine Belt.
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers an updated Pine Belt forecast