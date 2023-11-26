Next few days in Pine Belt to be chilly before warming next weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday, everyone!

Look for increasing clouds overnight, with lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday is looking wet with a 60 percent chance of rain before 3 p.m. Highs will be in the lower-60s.

As we head into Sunday night, colder weather is expected to move in, with lows in the mid to upper-30s.

Dry and cold weather is expected Monday through Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 50s and lows in the lower-30s to upper-20s.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be dry, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s Wednesday night and in the upper 40s to around 50 Thursday night.

There is also a 40 percent chance of showers Thursday night as well.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday and Saturday with highs around 70 degrees on Friday and in the lower-70s on Saturday.

The chance of rain is 70 percent Friday and 40 percent Saturday.

Low temperatures will be in the 50s.

