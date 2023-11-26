Win Stuff
Main Street Columbia hosts first ‘Christmas Marketplace’

The first "Christmas Marketplace" was held in downtown Columbia Saturday.
The first "Christmas Marketplace" was held in downtown Columbia Saturday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly one dozen vendors gathered on Main Street in downtown Columbia on Small Business Saturday to offer shoppers some unique bargains as part of the city’s first “Christmas Marketplace.”

The event was organized by Main Street Columbia, Inc.

“We’re really excited about the dozen or so vendors we’ve got here (Saturday),” said Riane Crosby, event coordinator for Main Street Columbia, Inc. “We’ve got a lot of hand-made, locally-made, Mississippi-made, so we’ve got a really good batch here for small business Saturday.”

The vendors sold items such as western wear, flags, jewelry and other gifts.

“(The vendors) are from Petal, the (Gulf) Coast, but a lot of us are local to Marion County,” Crosby said. “We’ve had a lot of really great vendors show up and so, we’re excited to have this grow even more, year after year.”

