Jackson family hosts 3rd annual toy drive in honor of late daughter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, Kaylin Banyard would have been 24 years old, but two years ago, she and her family became victims of senseless gun violence.

Despite her family’s tragic loss, the Banyards used their grieving as an opportunity to give back to families just like them.

In June of 2021, Kaylin was shot and killed near the South Jackson daycare center where her family operates... Foundation First Daycare.

More than two years removed, her family is hosting their 3rd annual “Angel Kay’s Toy Drive.”

“Today, we’re just honoring her name by helping with this toy drive and the toy drive is specifically for students who have lost a mother or father to senseless gun violence,” Spurgeon Banyard said.

While the drive benefits victims of gun violence in the metro Jackson area, it was also created to highlight Kaylin.

“She loved kids and I just feel like doing this every year is just something that she would love and she’s smiling down on me and seeing the kids get their kids for Christmas seeing their smiles makes her really happy,” Kennedy Banyard said.

The event has become such a staple for the Banyard family that Kaylin’s mother Katrina says it’s changed the way her family celebrates the holidays.

“We don’t exchange gifts at our home anymore,” Katrina Banyard said. “We put all that we have into this toy drive and when we wake up on Christmas morning, we talk about the struggle. Everything that we do to make Christmas for other people, so that’s what makes us happy. Just knowing that some children are getting some of the things they want because this toy drive is not a typical toy drive.”

If you’d like to donate, you can bring toys to Foundation First Development Center on Terry Road from November 25 until Wednesday, December 13.

