Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Ellisville businesses unite for Christmas Open House

Downtown Ellisville businesses stage Christmas Open House.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Businesses in downtown Ellisville are hoping to expand their reach during the Christmas season.

Five stores are participating in the city’s first Christmas Open House.

The event offers an opportunity for residents to do some early Christmas shopping.

“This is our busiest time of the year, and it helps us put our kids through college or buy that new car we need,” said Cassi Yarbrough of Hildy Pearls Boutique.

Business owners say they are taking the time to show their appreciation for those who keep them going.

“We have little stamp cards, and if you go to our business, you get a card and we stamp it,” said Michalea Park with the Bennie Bloomer. “You just turn that in, and you get entered to win a gift card.”

Other participating businesses included The Coffeehouse, Carol’s Marketplace and Bennie and Mae’s Ice Cream Shop.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified.
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified
Volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of...
1 dead, 6 injured from 2-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.
The Pine Belt will be represented in 5 of the 7 high school state championship games in Oxford.
Pine Belt prep football teams advance to state title game in 5 of 7 classes
Matt Fletcher, 18, was arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in the Latimer community.
Teen arrested following shooting in Latimer, more arrests expected
Pine Belt can expect chilly weather ahead.
Pine Belt residents can expect chilly weather ahead

Latest News

Ellisville businesses band together for Christmas Open House.
Downtown Ellisville businesses stage Christmas Open House
Columbia celebrates 1st downtown marketplace
Columbia celebrates 1st downtown marketplace
'Small Business Saturday' means so much to so many.
'Small Business Saturday' means so much to so many
Small Business Saturday focuses the nation's attention on locally-owned business.
Pine Belt businesses benefit from ‘Small Business Saturday’