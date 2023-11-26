Ellisville businesses unite for Christmas Open House

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Businesses in downtown Ellisville are hoping to expand their reach during the Christmas season.

Five stores are participating in the city’s first Christmas Open House.

The event offers an opportunity for residents to do some early Christmas shopping.

“This is our busiest time of the year, and it helps us put our kids through college or buy that new car we need,” said Cassi Yarbrough of Hildy Pearls Boutique.

Business owners say they are taking the time to show their appreciation for those who keep them going.

“We have little stamp cards, and if you go to our business, you get a card and we stamp it,” said Michalea Park with the Bennie Bloomer. “You just turn that in, and you get entered to win a gift card.”

Other participating businesses included The Coffeehouse, Carol’s Marketplace and Bennie and Mae’s Ice Cream Shop.

