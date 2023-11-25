‘Shop Small Saturday’ encourages people to shop local

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Shop Small Saturday” is one day of the year that highlights small businesses.

“Shopping small” allows the money spent to support a local business to go right back into the community.

“The dollars that you spent at small businesses like T-Bones circulate sometimes as much as seven, eight times in Hattiesburg, in local businesses, before (it) leaves town,” said Mik Davis, T-Bones Records And Café record store manager

Local shop owners in the Pine Belt said the day allows them to reconnect with customers they don’t often see.

“It’s nice that people, especially In Hattiesburg and the surrounding communities, support small businesses like ours that offer so much to this city and this community, and we also get to see a lot of people that we haven’t seen in a while that are in town visiting family.” Davis said.

Not to mention that the more local the store, the more likely a product will be made within Mississippi, if not locally.

“A lot of the local businesses, especially for us, we focus on not just us being a small business, but also use other small businesses as our suppliers and our vendors, so a lot of what we carry in the store we’re probably about 70 percent Mississippi made” Blooms owner Adrienne Hicks-Garanich said.

“Shop Small Saturday” also offers the opportunity to recognize some stores that are fairly new to the community.

“We started during COVID, so we haven’t been able to have a full, normal year,” said Murph Little, The Author Shoppe co-owner. “This will probably be our first (normal) year.

“So, we expect for there to be a lot more people out.”

