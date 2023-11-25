Pine Belt residents can expect chilly weather ahead
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!
Look for chilly temperatures overnight Friday, with lows in the upper-30s.
For Saturday, expect increasing clouds with highs in the mid-60s.
Showers are expected to develop later Saturday night, with lows in the mid-40s.
Sunday is looking wet, with an 80 percent chance of showers and highs in the lower-60s.
Cooler and drier weather is expected next week, with highs in the 50s and lower-60s and lows in the 20s and 30s.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.