Pine Belt residents can expect chilly weather ahead

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

Look for chilly temperatures overnight Friday, with lows in the upper-30s.

For Saturday, expect increasing clouds with highs in the mid-60s.

Showers are expected to develop later Saturday night, with lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday is looking wet, with an 80 percent chance of showers and highs in the lower-60s.

Cooler and drier weather is expected next week, with highs in the 50s and lower-60s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

