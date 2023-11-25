Pine Belt prep football teams advance to state title game in 5 of 7 classes

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt will be well-represented at the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s upcoming football championships at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

Pine Belt football teams captured five South State championships across the seven-class hierarchy of Mississippi public school football, led by Class 7A Oak Grove High School.

Friday’s results included:

Class 7A: Oak Grove 49, Brandon 45

Class 6A: West Jones 42, Picayune 13

Class 5A: Laurel 31, Gautier 10

Class 4A: Columbia 28, Poplarville 21

Class 2A: Heidelberg 16, Raleigh 6.

The Pine Belt had a shot to send a sixth representative to the state title game, but Velma Jackson topped Taylorsville, 44-22, in the Class 1A South State championship game.

Pine Belt viewers can watch the high school championship games on WDAM 7 Bounce/7.3 and Comcast channel 216.

The state championship schedule in Oxford involving Pine Belt teams includes:

Thursday

Class 5A: West Point vs. Laurel; 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 2A: Charleston vs. Heidelberg; 4 p.m.

Class 6A: Grenada vs. West Jones; 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A: Louisville vs. Columbia; noon

Class 7A: Starkville vs. Oak Grove; 7 p.m.

