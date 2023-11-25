A look at Black Friday shopping in the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Customers were up bright and early Friday morning in the Pine Belt to get first dibs on some of the deals consumers only see this time of year.

Academy Sports & Outdoors opened its doors at 5 a.m. Friday to a crowd of 150.

“They’re going to our sporting goods department,” Academy Sports & Outdoors store director Jim Lamb said. ”They’re going to the basketball goals. They’re going to ride-ons. They’re going all around the store.”

Collins resident Ashley Landrum left home around 6 a.m.

Landrum said Friday was really just a “girls’ day out” to a family-favorite store.

“My husband loves Academy,” said Landrum. “My friend was wanting to come by here and grab a few things. I just told her I didn’t really have an agenda, just come and have fun.”

Toshia Phillips drove in from Quitman.

Phillips said she had to be at Academy to ensure her nephew had the best camo for hunting season.

“We probably didn’t leave from our area from probably around 10 or so, but then we got in that traffic on (Interstate) 59,” said Phillips. “We made it on in here to get some of these deals that they got going.”

Though she found most of what she needed, Phillips said Academy was not the last stop on her Black Friday train.

“We going on to the mall, see if we can go to Bath & Body Works, some of them other little shops in the mall.” Phillips said. “Then we gonna get us some good, ole lunch somewhere in Hattiesburg.

And you can’t leave Hattiesburg without getting some of those Krispy Kreme donuts, so we’re gonna get some of those too.”

Surveys show that shoppers spent around $9.12 billion during Black Friday in 2022.

Sales are expected to reach $9.8 billion this year.

